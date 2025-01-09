Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Chelsea eager to place Chukwuemeka with Strasbourg

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea eager to place Chukwuemeka with Strasbourg
Chelsea eager to place Chukwuemeka with StrasbourgAction Plus
Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could be set for a loan move to a sister team.

The Blues had been hoping to get in some permanent offers for the midfielder this window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, not many teams have come forward with serious interest in the former Aston Villa youth star.

Per The Mail, he may now be in line for a move to sister team Strasbourg on loan.

The French side are in Ligue 1 and would provide a competitive environment for Chukwuemeka.

However, he may have been hoping to earn a move to another Premier League team instead.

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueChukwuemeka CarneyChelseaStrasbourgAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea prepared to part with SEVEN senior players
Chelsea inviting offers for Chukwuemeka
Lens CEO confirms Khusanov can leave the club as Man City and Chelsea circle