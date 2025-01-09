Chelsea eager to place Chukwuemeka with Strasbourg

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka could be set for a loan move to a sister team.

The Blues had been hoping to get in some permanent offers for the midfielder this window.

However, not many teams have come forward with serious interest in the former Aston Villa youth star.

Per The Mail, he may now be in line for a move to sister team Strasbourg on loan.

The French side are in Ligue 1 and would provide a competitive environment for Chukwuemeka.

However, he may have been hoping to earn a move to another Premier League team instead.