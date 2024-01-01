Ipswich closing deal for Napoli midfielder Cajuste

Ipswich Town are closing a deal for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

The Sweden international saw a move to Brentford fall through over medical concerns.However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Jens Cajuste has just accepted to join Ipswich Town after club to club agreement with Napoli.

"Understand it’s loan move with buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions.

"Cajuste, in England for medical tests and contract signing.

"Here we go."