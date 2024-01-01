Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Chelsea demand £60M for star forward this summer
REVEALED: Ugarte "pushing" to join Man Utd
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker

Ipswich closing deal for Napoli midfielder Cajuste

Ipswich closing deal for Napoli midfielder Cajuste
Ipswich closing deal for Napoli midfielder Cajuste
Ipswich closing deal for Napoli midfielder CajusteAction Plus
Ipswich Town are closing a deal for Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste.

The Sweden international saw a move to Brentford fall through over medical concerns.However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Jens Cajuste has just accepted to join Ipswich Town after club to club agreement with Napoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Understand it’s loan move with buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions.

"Cajuste, in England for medical tests and contract signing.

"Here we go."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCajuste JensIpswichNapoliFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford agree deal with Napoli for Cajuste
Slot speaks on how his side are adapting, feelings ahead of new season and realistic aims
Obi Mikel: Chelsea NEED Osimhen