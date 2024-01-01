Ipswich closing deal for Chelsea striker Broja

Tribal Football
Ipswich Town are closing in on Chelsea striker Armando Broja on a season-long loan.

The Premier League minnows, who were promoted this summer, may have to buy Broja when the loan ends.

Per the BBC and various other sources, the deal includes an obligation to buy if Ipswich stay up.

If they were to avoid relegation, the Tractor Boys would then pay a big fee of close to £30 million.

However, they would be free of that obligation should they go down at the end of the term.

