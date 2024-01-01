Ipswich chasing Burnley winger Odobert

Tribal Football
Burnley left winger Wilson Odobert is being linked with a move to Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old signed for the Clarets a year ago and did play 27 games from the start last term.

However, Football Insider states that he may be tempted to leave in a bid to get back into the Premier League.

Newly promoted Ipswich Town are the team being linked to the 6ft tall wideman’s signature.

Odebert does have a contract through 2028, which puts Burnley in a strong position.

The Clarets are likely to demand a significant fee for a player who would likely be a starter.

