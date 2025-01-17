Ipswich boss McKenna unhappy with Brighton defeat: We were more threatening team

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna felt Brighton’s first goal deflated his team.

The Tractor Boys were unable to get to grips with the Albion after they went behind, eventually losing 2-0.

Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter goals meant that the three points and plaudits went to the seaside club.

“I thought it was at best evens,” McKenna stated post-game.

“I thought we were the more threatening team, they had more possession, certainly in the early parts of the game, but not really in threatening areas. I thought we probably had more threat and got to better areas.

“We finished the first half strongly, I thought we started the second half even better. We were the better team up until the point of their goal in the second half and the first real threat that we had on our goal.

“We defended the situation not as well as we would have liked and should have stopped the goal, and that changed the game really.

“From our point of view, it changed it disproportionately from what we would want, I think we could have found a better reaction than we did, but it looked like our confidence dropped in the game.

“Theirs certainly went up and they’ve got very good substitutes that they brought on with confidence, and they were the better team in the last 30 minutes.”