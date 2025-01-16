Hurzeler insists Brighton worthy winners at Ipswich

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says victory at Ipswich was deserved on Thursday night.

Brighton won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter in the second-half.

Hurzeler later said: “I’m very pleased. It was a tough match and not the best performance by us but in the end, because of the second-half performance, I thought we deserved to win. It should give us some belief and self-confidence.

“The key was a good balance of defensive and offensive ability which meant we were able to control the game. Overall, we defended together and if we do that I always feel we have the ability to score. Clean sheets are the foundation for any win and as a team we defended very well.

“The first-half goal helped to push harder, it was a game changer. They had to press higher and the space opened up for us and we were able to use it.”

He added: “We have suffered a little during this period but we trust the process.

“The performances have been good and we should have won more games during the recent run.

“But it’s important we were able to end the run without winning. I was always calm because I was happy with the performances and I was sure the results would come.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few weeks but we should be confident. We are a club with ambition but you need to perform to be ambitious so it’s up to us to build on this result.”