Brighton defender Webster tribute to Ipswich after Thursday night victory

Ansser Sadiq
Veteran centre half Adam Webster believes moving to Ipswich Town many years ago has helped him reach this level.

The Brighton and Hove Albion star played against his old club on Thursday, as they came away with a 2-0 win.

Prior to the game, Webster only had words of praise for his time with the Tractor Boys.

Webster said: “I had a great time. I spent two years there and it was my first proper move away from home so it's got special memories for me and my wife.

“It’s a great club with great people. I've only been back once, when I was at Bristol City, so it'll be nice to go back again. 

“I always enjoyed playing there.”

