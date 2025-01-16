Brighton return to winning ways at Ipswich

Brighton and Hove Albion climbed into the top half of the Premier League (PL) with a 2-0 victory away at Ipswich Town, their first victory in five top-flight outings.

In what was the first top-flight meeting between the sides since January 1983, Ipswich were looking to build on their recent victory over Chelsea and draw away at Fulham against a Seagulls side who had drawn their last four PL matches.

Advertisement Advertisement

And although the visitors saw more of the ball in the first half, it was the Tractor Boys who had the better opportunities.

Wales international Nathan Broadhead was the first to test goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with 23 minutes on the clock when his effort, which was heading for the right-hand corner, was pushed away by the Dutchman.

Kieran McKenna’s side had the full backing of the capacity crowd at Portman Road, and they visibly grew in confidence as the half wore on.

As they continued to threaten, Brighton had Verbruggen to thank again two minutes before the interval as he showed impressive agility to get across and push Omari Hutchinson’s goalbound effort from 25 yards away to safety.

It appeared that the momentum was with the home side as the second half got underway, however, it was the Seagulls who went ahead with the first real opportunity a minute before the hour mark.

Having broken free down the right, Yasin Ayari squared to Matt O’Riley who laid it off to Kaoru Mitoma, and the Japanese international’s first-time shot beat Christian Walton following a slight deflection off Leif Davis to make it 1-0.

It could have been 2-0 less than 10 minutes later when Joao Pedro cushioned a ball into the area and shot on the turn, only to be denied by a fantastic reaction save from Walton.

To Brighton’s credit, they were far superior in the second half, and they doubled their advantage with eight minutes remaining when substitute Georginio Rutter showed great awareness to swivel and shoot a loose ball on the turn into the left corner to secure a hard-earned victory which lifts them two places to ninth.

Despite another battling display, Ipswich tasted their 11th defeat of the season and remain in the drop zone by virtue of goals scored.