Ipswich boss McKenna on Phillips: He can have a really big impact this season

Ipswich boss McKenna on Phillips: He can have a really big impact at the end of the season

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken in his recent press conference as he prepares to face Aston Villa this weekend.

McKenna first revealed that Sammie Szmodics could be fit for Saturday's Premier League match at Aston Villa after he limped off 35 minutes into last weekend's 4-1 FA Cup win at Coventry after suffering an ankle injury.

"Thankfully, the ankle injury that he had a recurrence of last week hasn't been too serious, so he's going to be a judgment call tomorrow," said McKenna.

The Blues boss moved on to forward Conor Chaplin, who has been sidelined for the whole of 2025 but could return within the next few weeks.

"He's had a few little setbacks," said McKenna. "With an MCL injury you can get that. You can get to the very, very last bit of your rehab, but there's a few actions or a few movements that can sometimes still stir it up.

"He's had a slightly different course of treatment this week to see if that can accelerate it a little bit because he's not quite been able to meet that last hurdle. Fingers crossed he'll be back with the group next week."

Deadline signing Alex Palmer was the next topic of conversation and McKenna revealed that he may make his his league debut in goal against Villa.

"Yes, it's a possibility. He gives us the type of options that we want. We'll pick what we think is right for each game."

Next, he moved on to midfielder Kalvin Phillips who he says can have a really big impact in the remaining games of the season after starting just 4 games this season since joining from Manchester City on loan.

"Of his 10 (league) starts, I don't know, he's been unavailable for maybe six or seven, possibly, with the suspension and with the niggle and ankle injury that he had."

"There's good competition in midfield. I think Jens Cajuste has been excellent when he's played and has stepped up and delivered a really, really high level of performance. Samy (Morsy), of course, is the captain but also has been consistent with his performances as well.

"I think Kalvin's played a good amount of games. I don't know the exact numbers but 10 starts is considerably more league starts than what he's made in the last two seasons.

"I think he's improving and, of course, we all want things to accelerate really, really quickly. He's in a much better rhythm now than he was when he arrived and hopefully that'll continue and he can have a really big impact on the last bit of the season.

"Kalvin has shown good qualities and is hungry to help the team. We feel that he can have a good impact and a good part to play in the next few months."

Finally, he spoke on news that semi-auto offsides will come in to the Premier League which has pleased many fans who are unhappy with the current system.

“Good if can speed process up. That's what they've promised. We've had a couple of long (VAR) delays this year and no one wants that.”