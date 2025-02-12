Rogers on Villa's ambition: We want to get to the next level, to play in big games

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has opened up about the club's ambitions for the future and the faith shown in him by manager Unai Emery.

Rogers has already netted 11 goals in all competitions but isn't satisfied with what he's achieved so far. He spoke to the Official Villa Podcast and revealed that he will keep driving himself and the team forward.

“We want to get to the next level as a club and to do that we’ve got to play in big games, win the big games and compete in the big games," he said.

“That’s all the manager talks about; he doesn’t just want to be content with what we’ve done. He didn’t come here to do what we’ve done in the last two years and go back to being a sometimes team.

“He wants to be that consistent team that fights for Champions League every season and be competing in every competition."

The youngster also revealed the love and support he has received from Emery since he signed for the club and how important it has been to his development as one of Villa’s deadliest assets.

“Monchi and Damian (Vidagany) kept reiterating that it’s coming from the manager and he’s desperate to sign you, he’s seen something in you.

“That feeling, there’s nothing better than feeling wanted. From moment one, as hard as he is on me, I feel it because he does the extra to want me to improve, to want me get better because he sees something in me and wants me to shine.

“We speak all the time about the next challenges. The better I play the worse it gets in terms of the more I’ve got to do to keep going.

“There aren’t many people like that. There are managers that will get on you and then when they see you doing well they’ll move on to the next person, but he’s so demanding.”

Villa face Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon in a clash where Rogers will be hoping to lead his team to another 3 points in a season where European qualification is looking likely once again for Emery’s side who are in the form of their life.