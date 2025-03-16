Ipswich boss McKenna on Forest defeat: Really disappointing day

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits defeat at Nottingham Forest was a "really disappointing day".

The result leaves Ipswich nine points away from safety, as Wolves won 2-1 at Southampton on the same Saturday.

“A really disappointing day,” said McKenna, visibly dejected post-match.

“I think it’s pretty clear looking at the timeline of the game and looking at the goals, it’s three really, really bad goals from our point of view in the first half, especially the first and the third goals in a six-minute spell that turns a stable game, an even game, into a near-impossible task at 3-0 down at half-time.

“Of course, that’s where the main frustration lies, in the goals and the speed with which they came and the manner in which we conceded them, and it’s took away the opportunity for us to compete in the game and try and get a result.

“They were terrible goals from our point of view, the first and the third goal, especially. That’s about us.

“The second goal is also maybe representative. We have a big opportunity on the breakaway, an overload against them, we had lots of them in the first half, but our quality and level to execute wasn’t good enough to really go and hurt them, and then we lose the ball and it goes out to (Anthony) Elanga and, to be fair, it’s incredible execution from him.

“That goal maybe you can say represents the jump in the level and the jump that our players and staff and everyone needs to aspire to get to.

“But the first and third goals are 100 per cent on us. Goals that shouldn’t happen and, again, not something that we can accept and we need to take real accountability for that.”