Nuno says Forest players being called up internationally shows their progress as a club

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Ipswich Town this weekend.

After a well-earned 1-0 win over Manchester City last time out, Forest will be looking to continue their form with an away trip to Portman Road where they face an Ipswich side who are desperate to climb out of the relegation zone. The bad news for Ipswich, however, is that Nuno first confirmed he has a fully fit squad to choose from.

"It's very good (to have a fully fit squad), it gives us options and solutions and having everyone available is just nice to see. There is nobody in the doctors. It's a nice position to be in."

The Forest boss then spoke highly of Morgan Gibbs-White before tomorrow's England squad announcement under new manager Thomas Tuchel which will likely include the 25-year-old who has been on fire in the Premier League as of late.

"It is one of the big things that Morgan has been giving us, not only his incredible performances on the pitch but he is always be ready to help his teammates - his leadership, he is one of the captains. So regarding the squad, let's wait and see what Thomas (Tuchel) does, hope everybody he wants to take, he takes."

Nuno also revealed that it is a source of pride for Forest that they could have as many as 14 players linking up with their respective countries during the international break and that it is a sign of the club’s progression over recent seasons.

“We have a lot of English players that are options for the England squad,” Nuno said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Ipswich Town (3 pm kick-off). “Every time one of our players goes to a national team, we as a club are very proud. That is one of their goals as an individual, and that makes them better and that makes them perform better for us.

“It's a cycle. We are very proud. Not only the English players, but we have a lot (of internationals). There are going to be almost 14 players going to the national teams. That is a reflection of their good work.

“We are very proud that they go. How can you play for your country and not feel proud of yourself? What we want is them to return healthy; that is what we are looking forward to.”

He was then asked if there is any change in preparation now that his side are at the business end of the season where they could secure European qualification.

"We don't have to change anything, approach the game the same we have been doing all season. Trying to get as much details and prepare ourselves to compete against tough teams.

"Everything is going to be decided now, and all teams will be ready to go and we have to be ready to compete against Ipswich."