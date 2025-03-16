Nuno highlights 2-goal Elanga as Forest defeat Ipswich

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was pleased with his players after their 4-2 win against Ipswich.

Three goals in six minutes settled the game for Forest, as Anthony Elanga struck twice on the day.

Nuno said afterwards: “Overall, it was a good performance. We started well and were organised.

“Ipswich are a tough team, especially in the first 15 minutes. The plan was to try to contain Ipswich and I think we managed that. There was a good six-minute spell in the first half that really changed the game.

“We started the second half well. There was a moment when Ipswich scored and the team shakes a little bit, but fortunately we got the fourth goal to really kill the game. Overall, a good performance.”

On Elanga’s free role, Nuno explained: “He is versatile enough. Our wingers are able to play in the three front positions - left, centre and right. Anthony is one of them.

“He has taken advantage of this freedom to be able to go to central areas and also exploit the wing. I’m delighted for him that he scored two goals. More than his two goals, he was also very, very good with his defensive tasks.”

Forest are now firmly in place in the top four, though Nuno also said: “You know what I think about the table. Now our focus is to wish our players going to their national teams all the best.

“Fourteen of our players are going and we are very proud they can play for their countries. More than anything, we want them to return healthy because we have the FA Cup to focus on next.”