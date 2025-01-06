Ipswich boss McKenna explains Hutchinson absence: Disappointing

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has been dealt a fitness blow this weekend.

The Tractor Boys battled for a 2-2 draw away from home against Fulham in the Premier League.

After the game, McKenna confirmed that forward Omari Hutchinson will be out for a number of weeks, which is why he missed the game.

“Weeks, yes,” he said at his post-match press conference.

“It’s his groin. It was actually at the very start of training, the first session back after Chelsea. He put a helluva shift in at Arsenal and against Chelsea, so it’s an overuse injury, really.

“But they’re going to happen over the course of the season, especially with the output that Omari’s having to give at the moment.

“Disappointed to lose him today. Of course, it’s the FA Cup next weekend and we’ll recover him as quickly as we can.”