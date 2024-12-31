Ipswich boss McKenna: Walton deserved chance; he was excellent for Chelsea win

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praised goalkeeper Christian Walton after victory over Chelsea on Monday night.

Walton kept a clean sheet for the 2-0 win at Portman Road.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Christian was excellent. Christian deserved it. He’s been training really, really well, I have to say. He’s been so professional in the group, so supportive in the group,” McKenna said.

“He’s a very good goalkeeper, he played well when he had his opportunity at the start of the season and he’s knuckled down and he’s kept himself ready.

“Part of it was him deserving his opportunity, to be honest, to come into the team and show what he can do. He’s probably deserved that opportunity for quite a while, even last season, to be honest.

“Aro (Muric) has a small issue in his thigh anyway, that he’s been playing through in the last couple of weeks that’s been limiting him a little bit with his kicking. That and a few other factors meant it was a good time for him to get a break tonight and for Christian to get his opportunity to come in and he did a fantastic job.”