Fulham boss Silva wary of Ipswich's young attacking duo

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits they must be careful of Ipswich's young English attackers today.

The Cottagers meet Ipswich later on Sunday, with Silva wary of their attacking pair Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap.

“It’ll be a really difficult game, I don’t have doubts about that,” said Silva in his pre-match press conference. “Not just because they won against Chelsea, but they have been showing the quality to win games. They have good organisation, are well-managed and have very good players.

“What they did last summer showed their ambition as a club. They have some young players in certain areas of the pitch who can punish you at any time. They are really aggressive on and off the ball and they are always trying to match any team in this league.

“Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap are both top players. I know that they are different, playing in different positions, but they have been doing so well. Delap was on loan at Hull last season, but he has adapted so quickly to the quality and demands of this league.

Liam Delap and Omari Hutchinson celebrate against Chelsea

“They are difficult players to control, they work hard both on and off the ball and have the right mentality to be strong in all parts of the game. As a team, they are a good side and they’ve been showing that.

“We went there on the third game of the season and we drew the game, but if we play at our best level then we can win."