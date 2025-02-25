Ipswich boss McKenna explains halftime Godfrey hook

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq

Ipswich boss McKenna explains halftime Godfrey hookAction Plus
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna praised Ben Godfrey’s character and attitude in training on Monday after a tough outing in the 4-1 defeat to Spurs.

The England international, on loan from Atalanta, struggled against Son Heung-min and was subbed at half-time after receiving a booking.

McKenna explained that keeping Godfrey on wasn’t an option, citing Axel Tuanzebe’s red card at Aston Villa the previous week as a cautionary example.

“I think with a yellow card it wasn't very difficult because he's up against a really good opponent,” McKenna said.

“And the yellow card at half-time would have made it dangerous, especially for the feeling of the team after what happened last week with Axel, so the yellow card meant it wasn't a particularly difficult decision to make.

“He's trained well today. He's trying to give good things to the group. He's come in with a really good attitude today and has trained well and we're going to need him across the games to the end of the season.

“Saturday was a challenge, but he's a strong character and he's fitting in really well with the group. He's shown in his attitude today and since he's been here, he really wants to help the team.”

