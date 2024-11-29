Ipswich boss McKenna: Enjoyable to watch Hutchinson progress

Ipswich Town manager praised Omari Hutchinson’s development since he joined the club.

The forward has been an exciting player for the club since initially arriving on loan in 2023.

Advertisement Advertisement

He signed for a year from Chelsea at that time, but the move was made permanent this summer after the team gained promotion to the Premier League.

“It’s been an enjoyable journey for everyone to witness – and for our supporters to witness,” McKenna told reporters, after Hutchinson scored in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday.

“It feels like yesterday, I can remember his first session really, really clearly. I can remember the meetings I had with him before he came here on loan. I can remember his early games and the steps that he made.

“To see his growth last season as a young man, to see his integration into a really good group of senior players and how he earned the trust of those senior players and how they influenced and impacted him as well, to then lead to the impact he made, especially in the second half of last season and then this year, it’s another journey.

“There were more meetings in the summer where I spoke to him about where I saw his journey and how he fitted into our plans and why I thought it was going to be the right step for him to come back on a permanent this time.

“I think its enjoyable seeing a hungry, talented, young player getting to grips with the league and trying to make his impact – discovering the things that are different, the things that are an increasing challenge for him. And also finding the things that work for him and where he can have his impact.

“I think he has been a positive throughout the season, but certainly in the last couple of games there have been some real positives for him. He was maybe the standout attacker on the pitch on Sunday against Man United. He is making some good strides.

“Again, it is his first season as a starting footballer in men’s football. He didn’t really start regularly in the league for us last year, maybe not until February time. So this is his first season starting week-in, week-out from the start of the season.

“He has been so far and he is doing it in the toughest league in the world. So he has made some good steps but lots to go.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play