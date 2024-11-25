Ipswich boss McKenna delighted with goalscorer Hutchinson in Man Utd draw

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna praised attacker Omari Hutchinson.

The right-sided flyer scored an impressive goal for his team in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Hutchinson’s first of the season came at an ideal moment and allowed the Tractor Boys to avoid falling further adrift in the relegation picture.

“He’s doing well,” McKenna stated of Hutchinson.

“I think he showed it in early parts of the season as well, all the players are going to have a little dip for one or two games.

“People were probably saying that after the Villa game, after the Southampton game, what an impact he’s having in the Premier League, after the Liverpool game even.

“He’s shown good stuff from the start of the season but he’s starting to understand it a little bit more. It’s his second season of senior football, it’s his first season of starting and it’s his first season being in a team who are going to be in the bottom third of the league, or likely to be.

“So, there are a lot of things there to understand, let alone the increased level of the challenge with the teams and the players that he’s playing against.

“He’s maturing well, he showed all the qualities we want from a number 10 today. We feel like when teams come and press us high and open up the middle of the pitch, having a dribbler like Omari in there is really, really hard to handle and I think that really unlocked the first half for us, really.

“They were trying to step on and press him from centre-half and they couldn’t quite get to grips with him and he was dribbling through the pitch time and again. He gave a good performance and like many of the players, I think he’s improving.”

