Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town.

When asked about Erling Haaland’s new contract, Guardiola stated that the deal is “exceptional” news for the club but would have “to see" if the Norwegian international is fit enough for Sunday's game.

Guardiola also stated that Haaland is making him a "better manager" and that the decision to extend his contract for so long was one taken by the player and club as they look to revive their season.

The Spanish head coach said that Haaland has room to improve and his new long-term deal is a great chance for him to become a better player all round.

"He wants to show much he wants to be here otherwise all the players sign one- or two-year contracts. In 10 years, many things can happen but it’s proof of trust between him and the club.

"You never know what may happen in the next years but the club know how professional he is every day to show his talent.

"It was what he wanted and that is down to the trust of the club.

"Of course he can improve. We all can. The club and the team have to create an environment and moments when he can be unstoppable. That is when he is at his best. More than anything it is about understanding the game, during the game and what decisions he has to make.

"He is still young and with maturity of playing games and games it will happen naturally."

He also stated that he now has a great chance at breaking more Premier League records especially if he keeps his goalscoring record alive.

"If he continues with the numbers since he arrived, then yes. It will depend on the team and him, but it is exceptional news for the club."

Despite links with other European clubs before the contract announcement, Guardiola confirmed that the 24-year-old loves being at the club and is fully committed to their project.

"I don’t know I’ve not asked him. Maybe winning the next game and motivation to score goals. I don’t have a feeling that he is going to say 'I’ll take a nap' now that he has this contract. He is a huge competitor.

"He loves the club and the people he is around. He loves the Premier League and living here with his family. He must feel there is no better place for him to be in the next 10 years."

Next, he moved on to Phil Foden and how he needed a deep breath to control his frustrations that stemmed from his poor form at the start of the season.

"It is not bad how he is doing lately. His mood and his smile has to count.

"In the first part of the year I was a little concerned and he was a bit more down. But sometimes you need to breathe and come back. His natural talent will do the rest."

The board's support has been key to keeping Guardiola at the club this season even if they have been through a rough patch and he even admits that without them he would’ve left a long time ago.

"They have shown it. The club brings the players here.

"The trust has always been there and in the last month or month-and-a-half, in another environment, I wouldn’t still be here."

Next, he spoke on Ipswich striker Liam Delap who he says has developed well after breaking through the academy.

"He is doing really well. So many players have come from this academy.

"We thought he was a typical striker for the Premier League and he is doing really well. We are happy for him."

On the team's fitness issues, Guardiola says he will have to wait and see who is ready to face Ipswich this weekend.

"We will see. Yesterday, we were off and now we are going to train so we will see. Some players finished with some problems like every game so we will see."

Finally, he spoke again on Haaland’s commitment and said that he is fully on board with the club’s vision.

"I think both. The club would not agree to offer this deal if Erling wasn’t completely sure to give 10 years of his life for one club. Both parties are happy and they did it."