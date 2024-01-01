Ipswich boss McKenna confirms Alzate exit

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits Steven Alzate's trial is over.

Off contract from Brighton, Alzate had been training with Ipswich during preseason.

But he is now exploring the prospect of a move to the continent.

McKenna said: “Steven’s trained with us up until yesterday. Steven’s going to explore other options.

“He did very well in his week with us. A very talented player, who was an excellent character in the building.

“The right thing for him and for us is to look at some other options. He didn’t train with the group today.”