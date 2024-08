DONE DEAL: Stoke snap up Brighton midfielder Moran

Stoke City have snapped up Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran.

Moran moves to the Potters on a season-long loan.

Stoke football chief Jonathan Walters said: "Andrew is a young player with a bright future high up in the game.

"He is the kind of player that will get our supporters off their seats.

"He's an intelligent, creative player with an eye for goal and his work-rate is phenomenal and is highly rated by Brighton."