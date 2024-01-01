Ipswich agree deal to sign impressive West Brom defender

Ipswich Town are said to have agreed a £750,000 fee with West Bromwich Albion for Conor Townsend.

The left-back is set to sign for the Tractor Boys, who are in the Premier League after promotion last term.

Per The Telegraph, a fee has been agreed and Tonwsend is given the all clear to travel to Suffolk.

He will have his medical and will then put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Ipswich has featured in the Premier League, having been at the Baggies since 2018.

If he signs, he will become the sixth new player that boss Kieran McKenna has brought to the club this summer.