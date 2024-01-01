Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG offer Man Utd three players for Sancho exchange
Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star
Juventus playmaker turns down Liverpool and prefers Man Utd
REVEALED: Obi-Martin selects Man Utd ahead of "higher German bids"

Ipswich agree deal to sign impressive West Brom defender

Ipswich agree deal to sign impressive West Brom defender
Ipswich agree deal to sign impressive West Brom defender
Ipswich agree deal to sign impressive West Brom defender Action Plus
Ipswich Town are said to have agreed a £750,000 fee with West Bromwich Albion for Conor Townsend.

The left-back is set to sign for the Tractor Boys, who are in the Premier League after promotion last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, a fee has been agreed and Tonwsend is given the all clear to travel to Suffolk.

He will have his medical and will then put pen to paper on a long-term contract.

Ipswich has featured in the Premier League, having been at the Baggies since 2018.

If he signs, he will become the sixth new player that boss Kieran McKenna has brought to the club this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTownsend ConorTierney KieranIpswichWest BromFootball TransfersChampionship
Related Articles
McKenna Contender For England Job after Howe commits to Newcastle
Ipswich launching bid for Sunderland winger Clarke
Ipswich interested in signing Szmodics as Blackburn set price at £20M