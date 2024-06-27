Ipswich launching bid for Sunderland winger Clarke

Tribal Football
Sunderland talent Jack Clarke could be set for a big Premier League move this summer.

The youngster is being linked with a move to newcomers to the first division Ipswich Town.

Kieran McKenna’s team are said to be eyeing an £18m move for the former Tottenham star.

Spurs will also be happy with the news, as they have a 40 percent sell-on clause associated with Clarke.

Ipswich see Clarke as the second option after they failed to land Jaden Philogene.

He has decided to go back to his old club Aston Villa from Hull City instead.

