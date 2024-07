Ipswich add ex-West Ham keeper Martin to staff

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is adding former goalkeeper David Martin to his staff.

The former West Ham keeper will join as assistant to head of goalkeeping, Rene Gilmartin.

Martin will not be taking up a playing role.

The 38 year-old counts the Hammers, Liverpool, Leicester City and Millwall among his former clubs.

He was spotted at Ipswich training last week.