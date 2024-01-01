Inter Milan fullback Dumfries admits Premier League ambitions

Inter Milan fullback Denzel Dumfries admits he has long-term Premier League ambitions.

However, he insists he won't agitate for a move this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think my future is still here, yes," he told gianlucadimarzio.com. Inter is a great club and I am in love with it, I really feel at home here, like family. We’ve been discussing my contract renewal for a while now, but the club had some economic difficulties. As everyone knows, there has now been a change of ownership. During the Euros or even after, we’ll see what happens

“It is no secret that I would like to play in the Premier League, as I love that league and my style of play is suited to the English game. But I am blessed from God by being able to play for Inter, where I won six trophies in three years. As I said, this is my home and my family is happy in Milan.

“I could never leave Inter just to make a ‘dream’ come true. My blood is Nerazzurri, this is my family! I don’t want to leave.”