Inter Milan eyeing Villa defender Torres

Aston Villa centre half Pau Torres may be in line for a move to Internazionale in Italy.

The Spaniard is seen as someone who Simone Inzaghi’s team would love to bring into the club.However, Birmingham Mail states that Torres is in no rush to leave the Premier League side.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has an outstanding bond with his countryman and manager Unai Emery at present.

The 27-year-old only joined Villa a year ago from Villarreal, for a then club record fee.

Inter, the reigning Serie A champions, will have to bide their time if they want to sign Torres.