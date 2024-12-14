Inter Milan, Brighton following Gladbach midfielder Reitz

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz.

Sky Deutschland says Brighton and Inter Milan are interested on Reitz ahead of the January market.

The German is currently on a contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

From the summer of 2026, a buyout clause will apply. Then the midfielder can be released from his contract for €20m.

In total, the midfielder has accounted for six goals and four assists in 55 competitive matches for Mönchengladbach.

 

