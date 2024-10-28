Man Utd defender Lisandro: We miss so many chances

Manchester United have to keep believing after yet another late loss in the Premier League.

The Red Devils felt the pain of a 2-1 defeat against West Ham United in the league on Sunday.

Despite looking likely to grab a point, West Ham were awarded a contentious penalty that Jarrod Bowen tucked away.

"I am feeling very disappointed," stated centre half Lisandro Martinez post-game.

"I hate to lose and I hated losing that (game) and in this club, it is not what we want. The expectation is really high for sure and we want to win every game.

"But now it is time to accept and be honest with ourselves and keep moving."

"I want the best for this club," added Martinez.

"I am pretty sure that this club will be in the top (places).

"We will give everything to put this club where it deserves (to be).

"I am so frustrated honestly because our skills, our quality and in those days after the game, we miss (so) many chances and it is difficult to accept it, but we have to. That is it."