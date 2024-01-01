Tribal Football
Ineos insist fans consulted on Old Trafford naming rights
Premier League giants Manchester United will consult their supporters regarding any stadium naming rights.

The Red Devils are exploring all options for the redevelopment or replacing of Old Trafford.

Investors INEOS believe the club needs a new, modern stadium befitting of its stature.

Ratcliffe, who owns a 28.8 per cent stake in United, had previously said naming rights would not be sold.However, The Mirror says the option is on the table, but only if the circumstances align and the supporters agree.

United could go the Wembley route, as the England national team stadium has a primary sponsor but maintains its name.

