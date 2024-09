IN DETAIL: Numbers behind Martial's AEK deal

Anthony Martial is joining AEK Athens on a three-year contract.

The France attacker moves to AEK on a free transfer after coming off contract at Manchester United over the summer.

It's understood Martial has agreed a three-year deal with AEK worth €2.5m-a-season plus bonuses.

The 28 year-old touched down in Athens last night and is undergoing a medical today.

If things run as expected, Martial will sign his AEK contract this afternoon.