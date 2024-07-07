Tribal Football
IFK send Telo to England to strengthen Wolves partnership

New IFK Gothenburg director Christopher Telo is currently in England at Wolves.

English-born Telo, a former IFK defender, has joined the management team and is currently working with Wolves to strengthen their partnership.

Wolves recently sent three young players to IFK for a training stint after the clubs established a working alliance.

Telo is now in Birmingham discussing the next stage of the partnership with Wolves chiefs.

He said, "I have had a dialogue with IFK during the spring and feel very motivated to get started. It is an interesting role and I will do my best for IFK, as I have always done."

