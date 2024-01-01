Ait-Nouri: Wolves ready for new season

Rayan Ait-Nouri is ready to get back to work, with pre-season now underway for Wolves in Marbella.

The 23-year-old enjoyed the busiest season of his career last season under manager Gary O’Neil.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was a very good summer with my family. I enjoyed it with my mum, my sister and my brother, and it was very good. Now, I’ve come back to play football. I was in Morocco and Dubai with my friends. It was a good summer, and the weather was very good.”

On representing Algeria again in their quest to reach the World Cup he said:

“It was a good moment, good games for qualification for the World Cup. We played two games, winning one and losing one, but it was a pleasure to play for my national team.

“We know African football is very hard and now we’re first in the table, so it’s good to be confident. I think we played difficult games, but the most important thing is the win where we took three points.”

On keeping in touch with teammates he spoke how the squad is close.

“I still messaged some players like Joao Gomes and JJ Bellegarde. It’s very good, they’re my friends here and for sure I enjoy playing with them and I want to keep this connection, it’s important for me.”

On the training camp he expressed his excitement to get started.

“It’s good weather, different to England. The training is very good, I came back with the team and I’m very happy to see the gaffer and staff. We’ll keep continuing like this to be ready for the Premier League.

“I haven’t watched the Euros, but I saw Spain and England won. We have some players from Spain and England so it’s very good for them – Pablo and Hugo were happy.”