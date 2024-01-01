Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Ex-Man Utd attacker Martial wanted by Italian giant in SHOCK move
Man Utd blow as Yoro length of absence confirmed

IFK Norrkoping trials for Wolves pair Roberts and Hubner

IFK Norrkoping trials for Wolves pair Roberts and Hubner
IFK Norrkoping trials for Wolves pair Roberts and Hubner
IFK Norrkoping trials for Wolves pair Roberts and HubnerAction Plus
IFK Norrkoping have handed trials to Wolves pair Tyler Roberts and Justin Hubner.

IFK and Wolves are developing a partnership, with Wolves eager to place young players with the Swedes to assist their development.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It is a step in our started collaboration. They will join and train with the A-squad," said director Christopher Telo to the IFK website. 

Telo is acting as the key go-between for the two clubs.

Aaron Keto-Diyawa, James Storer and Kam Kandola were also Wolves players who spent time with IFK earlier this year.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRoberts TylerHubner JustinKeto-Diyawa AaronStorer JamesKandola KamranWolvesNorrkopingFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves open Burnley talks for Esteve
Villarreal to bid for Wolves pair Guedes, Mosquera
Wolves boss O’Neil will not stand in the way of Neto's future this summer