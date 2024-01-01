IFK Norrkoping trials for Wolves pair Roberts and Hubner

IFK Norrkoping have handed trials to Wolves pair Tyler Roberts and Justin Hubner.

IFK and Wolves are developing a partnership, with Wolves eager to place young players with the Swedes to assist their development.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It is a step in our started collaboration. They will join and train with the A-squad," said director Christopher Telo to the IFK website.

Telo is acting as the key go-between for the two clubs.

Aaron Keto-Diyawa, James Storer and Kam Kandola were also Wolves players who spent time with IFK earlier this year.