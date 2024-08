Villarreal to bid for Wolves pair Guedes, Mosquera

Villarreal are keen to sign two Wolves players this month.

The Yellow Submarine are targeting Goncalo Guedes and Yerson Mosquera.

Defender Mosquera spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Villarreal.

Striker Guedes has also been away on-loan, but has been brought back by manager Gary O'Neil for preseason.

Villarreal aim to do business for around €30m for the pair.