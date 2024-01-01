IFK chief leaves door open to selling Man Utd, Liverpool target Yalcouye

IFK Gothenburg technical director Ola Larsson insists no offers have arrived for Malick Yalcouye.

Interest from Manchester United and Liverpool has been confirmed by IFK officials this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Larsson told the GP: "We have to bring in a little more money from the sale of players and get rocket fuel into the system.

"I am looking to create a stable foundation for the team. I'm looking for six players who will stand for culture and it doesn't have to mean that you're a former player in Blåvitt for that.

"But these are players we would prefer to be between 26 and 30 years old."