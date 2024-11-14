Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Huth says Tuchel will struggle to inspire England squad if they face Germany

Ansser Sadiq
Huth says Tuchel will struggle to inspire England squad if they face the likes of Germany
Huth says Tuchel will struggle to inspire England squad if they face the likes of GermanyAction Plus
New Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel could struggle to inspire England players. 

That is the view of a former German international who played in the Premier League for many years - Robert Huth

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Stoke City and Leicester City center half spoke about England appointing a countryman of his to take charge of the team. 

Huth stated on talkSPORT: "When it's England and Germany in your changing room in a semi-final and he's giving a speech, there is no way you believe him. 

"No it's all about the passion and getting the players up for it. Sometimes it's not all about the tactics." 

He went on to add: "I wouldn't like it as a player." 

On whether Germany would make a similar appointment (an Englishman): "We wouldn't have it. 

"I'm sorry, the German FA wouldn't (have an English manager) or foreign." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueHuth RobertLeicesterStoke City
Related Articles
Keane on Garnacho's lack of Man Utd celebration against Leicester: Get a job somewhere else
Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: We're going to see a lot of Ngumoha
Premier League Argentina stars left stuck in Rio