Huth says Tuchel will struggle to inspire England squad if they face Germany

Huth says Tuchel will struggle to inspire England squad if they face the likes of Germany

New Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel could struggle to inspire England players.

That is the view of a former German international who played in the Premier League for many years - Robert Huth.

The former Stoke City and Leicester City center half spoke about England appointing a countryman of his to take charge of the team.

Huth stated on talkSPORT: "When it's England and Germany in your changing room in a semi-final and he's giving a speech, there is no way you believe him.

"No it's all about the passion and getting the players up for it. Sometimes it's not all about the tactics."

He went on to add: "I wouldn't like it as a player."

On whether Germany would make a similar appointment (an Englishman): "We wouldn't have it.

"I'm sorry, the German FA wouldn't (have an English manager) or foreign."