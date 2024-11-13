Tribal Football
Most Read
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Amorim says Gyokeres will likely leave Sporting this season as Man Utd interest grows
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February

Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: We're going to see a lot of Ngumoha

Paul Vegas
Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: We're going to see a lot of Ngumoha
Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: We're going to see a lot of NgumohaAction Plus
Liverpool U18 coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson is delighted with the progress of Rio Ngumoha.

The teenage winger was signed by Liverpool from Chelsea in a deal that was dragged out by a compensation hearing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ngumoha is now clear to play for the Reds and is quickly catching the eye.

He again impressed in Saturday's 2-0 U18 win against Stoke City.

Bridge-Wilkinson told the club's website: "He enjoyed himself out there. We know the type of player that Rio is and we also know that he missed a lot of time away from the pitch and missed a lot of pre-season, so he is playing catch-up.

"I think as his time here goes on we will see a lot more from Rio."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNgumoha RioBridge-Wilkinson MarcLiverpoolChelseaStoke City
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd ask for Quenda; Liverpool 2 options for Van Dijk successor; Real Madrid Xabi contact
Top 5 Premier League EFL Trophy performers this week
Carsley names young defensive pair in squad for first England calls