Liverpool U18 coach Bridge-Wilkinson: We're going to see a lot of Ngumoha

Liverpool U18 coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson is delighted with the progress of Rio Ngumoha.

The teenage winger was signed by Liverpool from Chelsea in a deal that was dragged out by a compensation hearing.

Ngumoha is now clear to play for the Reds and is quickly catching the eye.

He again impressed in Saturday's 2-0 U18 win against Stoke City.

Bridge-Wilkinson told the club's website: "He enjoyed himself out there. We know the type of player that Rio is and we also know that he missed a lot of time away from the pitch and missed a lot of pre-season, so he is playing catch-up.

"I think as his time here goes on we will see a lot more from Rio."