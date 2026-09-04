Hurzeler: Yankuba Minteh can still make 'dream' Liverpool transfer

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler has offered a shock update on Yankuba Minteh's failed summer move to Liverpool.

The Reds reportedly tabled two transfer offers for the Gambia international - set at £50M and £60M - but Brighton rejected both advances from Anfield.

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Andoni Iraola subsequently turned his attention elsewhere, to complete a deal for long-standing target Bradley Barcola from PSG - as the Seagulls held out for closer to £70M on Minteh.

Hurzeler did not shy away from the storm when asked about what happens next for Minteh as he admitted a future move to Liverpool depends on the player's form.

"If the whole team is successful and the individual shines then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window."

Minteh is yet to feature for Brighton so far in 2026/27 as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf issue which will keep him out until October.