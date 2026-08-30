Liverpool reignite deal for Yankuba Minteh as active talks continue over price tag

Yankuba Minteh could still leave Brighton as Liverpool reportedly open talks once more this week.

Liverpool have already signed Spanish winger Victor Munoz this summer and are set to announce Bradley Barcola over the next 24 hours.

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These arrivals have led to Cody Gakpo making his way to rivals Manchester City as the Reds free up international spots in their squad before the summer window shuts in a few days time.

Ismaila Sarr has also been linked with the side but talks are not progressing, reportedly due to the price Crystal Palace have placed on the winger’s head.

Now, as per journalist Foday Manneh, Liverpool have reopened talks with Brighton over a possible move in the coming days.

“Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool; #LFC have reactivated talks with Brighton for the Gambian winger.

“Brighton have discussed a new price with Liverpool this morning that looks decent, and the two clubs are now in active talks to secure an agreement soon.

“The deal is BACK.”

The 22-year-old joined the Seagulls from Newcastle United in 2024 and has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 66 Premier League appearances.

With Barcola and Minteh alongside Munoz and Rio Ngumoha on the wings, Liverpool will be set for the season and when Hugo Ektike returns from injury later this year.