Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta

Manchester City take on Coventry this weekend as the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium.

City are hoping to maintain their 100% record following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth on the opening weekend before an impressive 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

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Meanwhile, it has been a tricky return to the top-flight for Coventry and manager Frank Lampard, who are yet to score a goal in two defeats.

City boss Enzo Maresca will have his mind on the title already and another 3 points could push his side to the top of the table depending on results elsewhere.

Odds favour City who have lost only one of their last 21 domestic home game which was Pep Guardiola’s final game last season.

Man City team news v Coventry City

Maresca will be without Jeremy Doku who remains sidelined with a calf injury whilst Matheus Nunes is still ruled out due to a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Coventry are without Haji Wright (thigh) Frank Onyeka (hip) and Sidiki Cherif (fitness) and Bobby Thomas is a doubt due to cramp.

Man City predicted XI v Coventry City

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Coventry City predicted starting lineup: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

Man City v Coventry City kick off time

Both teams will meet at the Etihad for a 3pm kick off UK time in what looks like a simple 3 points on paper for the Citizens.

Key fact

Maresca’s most recent clash with a promoted club was a 3-1 loss to Leeds as Chelsea boss in December 2025. However, City have won 27, drawing three and have lost none of their previous 30 encounters with newly promoted sides since a 2-1 defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in April 2021.