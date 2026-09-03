Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Liverpool lineup v Ipswich: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks to make debut

The 10 free agents who are still without a club including Sancho, Sterling, Pogba and Alaba

Monaco CEO defends club over Camara and Balogun drama: We become the bad guys in the room!

Most read on Flashscore News

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for move to Turkey, Ajax sign Adingra

Antonsen seals comeback-win against rising Chinese star as favorites crash out in Shenzhen

Aguero backs Jesus to shine at Barcelona: 'He can easily score 10 or 15 goals'

Flashscore sources: Man Utd to turn attention to defence in 2027 for next phase of rebuild

Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta

Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta
Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down ArtetaREUTERS

Manchester City take on Coventry this weekend as the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium.

City are hoping to maintain their 100% record following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bournemouth on the opening weekend before an impressive 4-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has been a tricky return to the top-flight for Coventry and manager Frank Lampard, who are yet to score a goal in two defeats. 

City boss Enzo Maresca will have his mind on the title already and another 3 points could push his side to the top of the table depending on results elsewhere. 

Odds favour City who have lost only one of their last 21 domestic home game which was Pep Guardiola’s final game last season. 

Man City team news v Coventry City

Maresca will be without Jeremy Doku who remains sidelined with a calf injury whilst Matheus Nunes is still ruled out due to a muscle injury. 

Meanwhile, Coventry are without Haji Wright (thigh) Frank Onyeka (hip) and Sidiki Cherif (fitness) and Bobby Thomas is a doubt due to cramp.

Man City predicted XI v Coventry City

Manchester City predicted starting lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

Coventry City predicted starting lineup: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

Man City v Coventry City kick off time

Both teams will meet at the Etihad for a 3pm kick off UK time in what looks like a simple 3 points on paper for the Citizens.

Key fact

Maresca’s most recent clash with a promoted club was a 3-1 loss to Leeds as Chelsea boss in December 2025. However, City have won 27, drawing three and have lost none of their previous 30 encounters with newly promoted sides since a 2-1 defeat to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in April 2021.

 

Mentions
Enzo MarescaMikel ArtetaManchester CityCoventryLeedsPremier League

Related Articles

Window winners and losers: What a stunning £3.49bn actually bought and season predictions

Premier League clubs smash summer outlay record following stunning spending spree

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Hackett reflects on refereeing in Premier League gameweek three