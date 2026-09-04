Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta

Most read on Flashscore News

Richarlison left out of Spurs' 25-man squad list as Premier League exit looms

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Spurs exit, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

Transfer window winners and losers: What £3.49 billion bought in the Premier League

Chelsea eye former Liverpool star as Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso.Profimedia

A busy transfer deadline day for Chelsea saw Enzo Fernandez make a £120M transfer move to Manchester City.

The Argentinian joins up with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium with Xabi Alonso left short on numbers in midfield for the 2026/27 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jordan Henderson has joined following a free transfer from Brentford alongside Fernandez's international teammate Valentin Barco.

However, Henderson is expected to be out of action for another month, after suffering a broken arm on 2026 FIFA World Cup duty with England this summer.

That could persuade Alonso to dip into the free transfer market and he's reportedly considering a move for Henderson's old Liverpool colleague Gini Wijnaldum.

The veteran Dutchman, who won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League at Anfield, is currently without a club after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in June.

He could join on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, if Alonso is convinced by his fitness for a Premier League return.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEnzo FernandezJordan HendersonXabi AlonsoChelseaLiverpoolFootball transfers

Related Articles

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Premier League clubs smash summer outlay record following stunning spending spree

Xabi Alonso leaves Fernandez out of Brighton clash as he wants "fully committed" squad