Chelsea eye former Liverpool star as Enzo Fernandez replacement

The Argentinian joins up with former Blues boss Enzo Maresca at the Etihad Stadium with Xabi Alonso left short on numbers in midfield for the 2026/27 season.
Jordan Henderson has joined following a free transfer from Brentford alongside Fernandez's international teammate Valentin Barco.
However, Henderson is expected to be out of action for another month, after suffering a broken arm on 2026 FIFA World Cup duty with England this summer.
That could persuade Alonso to dip into the free transfer market and he's reportedly considering a move for Henderson's old Liverpool colleague Gini Wijnaldum.
The veteran Dutchman, who won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League at Anfield, is currently without a club after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq in June.
He could join on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign, if Alonso is convinced by his fitness for a Premier League return.