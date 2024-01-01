Tribal Football
Brighton closing deal for released Arsenal winger Cozier-Duberry

Brighton are closing on a deal for released Arsenal winger Amario Cozier-Duberry.

The youngster rejected a contract renewal with Arsenal and came off contract last week.

He has spent this weekend on the south coast at Brighton and is set to sign for the Seagulls.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Brighton's clear first team pathway convinced Cozier-Duberry to choose them ahead of rival Premier League offers.

The 19 year-old will be immediately added to Fabian Hurzeler's first team squad at Brighton.

