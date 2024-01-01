Huerzeler gives vital update on Verbruggen as he receives "best treatment as possible"

Fabian Hürzeler's first choice keeper Bart Verbruggen is still on a post-Euros break after suffering an injury set back which could hurt Brighton's start to the season.

Brighton will be without Verbruggen for an unknown length of time after an unspecified injury has kept the Dutch keeper out of the preseason squad for some weeks now.

The Seagull’s other goalkeeping options Jason Steele and Carl Rushworth are likely to share goalkeeping duties against Kashima Antlers tomorrow in the clubs first open friendly.

Manager Huerzeler has spoken about his injury:

I think we have to have to wait until he's fully recovered.

“I think that we try to give him the best treatment as possible.

“I think that he's very disciplined, self-disciplined, how he takes care of his own body. I think that's very good.

“Then we have to see week for week, how fast he doesn't have these problems anymore.

“But we will see. I can't say it will take three weeks, four weeks.”

Verbruggen’s injury could be a major issue ahead of the new season as he proved to be crucial for Brighton last year, if his unspecified injury isn’t resolved they could collapse before the season has begun.