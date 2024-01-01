DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Arsenal attacker Cozier-Duberry

Brighton have announced the signing of Arsenal attacker Amari Cozier-Duberry.

Cozier-Duberry joins Brighton as a free agent and has signed a deal to 2028.

Albion’s technical director David Weir said, “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Amario to the club. He’s got attributes we like and we believe he is a player who can flourish in our environment.

"We’re looking forward to working with him and helping his career to progress.”

Cozier-Duberry rejected a new contract offer from Arsenal ahead of making the move to Falmer stadium.