Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Arsenal attacker Cozier-Duberry

DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Arsenal attacker Cozier-Duberry
DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Arsenal attacker Cozier-Duberry
DONE DEAL: Brighton sign Arsenal attacker Cozier-DuberryAction Plus
Brighton have announced the signing of Arsenal attacker Amari Cozier-Duberry.

Cozier-Duberry joins Brighton as a free agent and has signed a deal to 2028.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Albion’s technical director David Weir said, “We’re really pleased to be able to bring Amario to the club. He’s got attributes we like and we believe he is a player who can flourish in our environment.

"We’re looking forward to working with him and helping his career to progress.”

Cozier-Duberry rejected a new contract offer from Arsenal ahead of making the move to Falmer stadium.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCozier-Duberry AmarioBrightonArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brighton closing deal for released Arsenal winger Cozier-Duberry
Ex-Brighton keeper Ryan leaves AZ
Cozier-Duberry chooses to leave Arsenal