Pedro handed Chelsea shirt number

Chelsea have handed new signing Joao Pedro his shirt number.

The former Brighton striker signed for Chelsea on Wednesday and he has now been handed the No20 shirt by the Blues.

"When you join Chelsea, you can only think one thing: to win trophies," he told the club's website. "In every competition, you have to think 'I play for Chelsea and this is my ambition'.

"I have to be more ready because if we lose a game, it’s done, we are out of the tournament. So, I need to prepare myself in the days I have got and be ready to help the team."

I long dreamed of joining Chelsea

Pedro also said: "I used to watch David Luiz, Ramires, Willian – I watched Chelsea a lot.

"When I was younger, it was a dream to join a big club like them, and now I’m going to get to play for the same team they did. Now I have joined one in Chelsea.

"Now that time has arrived. I’m very excited to play for Chelsea, to fight for every title, every tournament and play in the Champions League. Hopefully, we win as many trophies as possible."