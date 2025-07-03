Brighton boss Hurzeler warns Bayern Munich off Mitoma

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Hurzeler warns Bayern Munich off MitomaAction Plus
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has made clear his wish to keep hold of Kaoru Mitoma.

In their search for a new winger signing, Bayern Munich are turning to the Japan international, says Sky Sports.

However, agents for Mitoma have informed Brighton management that the player wants to discuss new terms and stay at Falmer stadium.

Meanwhile, Hurzeler said:  "We try to keep our best players. Mitoma had a great season, but it was only possible because the club worked together. Only then can you shine as an individual. It is essential that all the players understand this. Mitoma understood this last season.

"I am looking forward to seeing him again on Thursday for the start of preseason. That is the plan. We are looking forward to continuing to work with him, to try to improve him, because I think he has not yet reached his limit.

"I am sure he will be an important part of our team."

