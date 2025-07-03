Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Strasbourg sign Brighton wing-back Barco

Strasbourg have signed Brighton wing-back Valentin Barco in an outright transfer.

The Argentine spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Strasbourg and now has signed permanently.

Barco, 20, departs Brighton having made seven appearances for the club.

Brighton technical director David Weir said, “This is a move that suits all parties, and we wish Valentin the best of luck for the future.”

Barco spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Sevilla before making the switch to Strasbourg, where he made 15 appearances.

