Hurzeler talks Brighton players' "mindset" and "feedback"

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has discussed how he works to build up the self-belief in his players.

Hurzeler admits working with a deep squad can be an issue as he tries to communicate one-on-one consistently with the players.

He told Brighton's website: “I try and give them two or three messages.

"It’s more about, ‘okay, what do we expect from ourselves before the game? What are the demands for this game?’ And then give the whole group small feedback after, like how we saw the game, did we stick together for 90 minutes and how we performed as a team. So more general topics and then during the week I give individual feedback.

"We try – especially with this group – to do a lot of individual work, because they're very young.

“Of course you can train a big group. But for me it's about giving them repetition, spending time with them, convincing them with the power of the ideas.

“So that's a little bit how we work, but I'm also a big fan of the mental side. I think a coach has to be a good psychologist, so they have to get in the head of their players. You need to create a good mindset. You need to create the belief. If a coach can't transport the belief into this group, why should the players believe it themselves?”