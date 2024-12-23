Hurzeler speaks out on Enciso situation as Brighton transfer speculation grows

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler admits he will judge Julio Enciso on how he trains this week and beyond.

The Paraguayan has sparked speculation about his future at the club in recent days.

Enciso was unhappy after he did not play from the start against West Ham United.

Post-game, he was seen waving to the away fans at the London Stadium, sparking speculation he was about to leave.

However, some have suggested that Enciso had family or friends in the away stand.

Hurzeler stated on Monday: “I can only judge on how he behaves here in the building and on the training ground and together with teammates.

“He's doing a really good job. He's training really hard and from the first day, if the players understand their role in a team, if the players give everything for the success of the team, if the players integrate like they have to, then they always get a chance in my ideas.

“He deserved to play because he trained quite well.

“There’s so much on social media, so many different topics, so many other things. I think that's not my topic.

“My topic is to judge him, how he behaves here, to educate him here as a player and as a person and he's doing a great job.”